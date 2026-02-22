Raiffeisen Bank International AG Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 75.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Jr. Clyburn acquired 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $294.79 per share, with a total value of $60,137.16. Following the acquisition, the director owned 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,389.95. This trade represents a 101.49% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research cut Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $293.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.47.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock opened at $316.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.32. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $319.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 23.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

