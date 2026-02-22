Raiffeisen Bank International AG Buys 6,727 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 97.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% in the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Blackstone from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $199.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.14.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone purchased 384,468 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,012.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 16,525,117 shares in the company, valued at $429,818,293.17. This represents a 2.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,610. The trade was a 99.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Blackstone News

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Blackstone Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $121.20 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $190.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.61%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

Further Reading

