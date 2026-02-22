Raiffeisen Bank International AG Boosts Stock Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,525 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter worth approximately $584,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Satterlee sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $705,449.16. Following the sale, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,500. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of FAST stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Fastenal Company has a 12-month low of $35.31 and a 12-month high of $50.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 15.35%.The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 29th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays set a $43.00 target price on Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price target on Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

