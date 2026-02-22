Raiffeisen Bank International AG Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,389,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,380,652,000 after buying an additional 162,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,317,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,549,973,000 after acquiring an additional 506,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,687,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,770,448,000 after acquiring an additional 633,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $1,803,377,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,326,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,506,448,000 after purchasing an additional 375,207 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $3,069,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 155,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,783,760.96. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total value of $2,271,227.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 18,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,381.39. The trade was a 30.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 53,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,320,417 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices
Analog Devices Stock Performance
Shares of ADI opened at $355.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $355.45.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.
Analog Devices Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 80.44%.
Analog Devices News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat and management raised Q2 guidance sharply (EPS guidance 2.73–3.03 vs. consensus ~2.36; revenue guide roughly $3.4–$3.6B vs. ~$3.1B), signaling continued demand in data center/AI infrastructure and supporting earnings momentum. Analog Devices surges on earnings beat, strong Q2 guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Core quarter metrics: EPS $2.46 vs. $2.31 expected; revenue ~$3.16B, up ~30% Y/Y — expanded margins and stronger top‑line that validate the guidance. Zacks: ADI Q1 Earnings Beat
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages hiked price targets and ratings (JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Benchmark, Needham, etc.), with several new targets near $400 — the analyst momentum reinforces the bullish narrative and can lift demand for the stock. Investors Business Daily: Blizzard of Price-Target Hikes
- Positive Sentiment: AI/data‑center exposure highlighted in coverage — several pieces note ADI as a momentum play benefiting from AI infrastructure demand and industrial/data-center mix strength. That thematic tailwind is supporting investor interest. Seeking Alpha: AI Narrative Stealing the Show
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum/market interest articles and institutional buying narratives are amplifying the move, attracting momentum traders after the quarter. FXEmpire: Watch as Big Money Boosts Analog Devices
- Neutral Sentiment: Management will present at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference (March 3) — provides another forum for management to reinforce the AI/data-center story and for analysts to ask detail‑level questions. PRNewswire: ADI to Participate in Morgan Stanley TMT Conference
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest entries in the feed appear to show erroneous/zero values (reported “0 shares”/NaN); there’s no clear short‑pressure signal from those data points — treat as unreliable until corrected.
About Analog Devices
Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.
The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Analog Devices
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- Gold $5,000: The 2026 Gold & Silver Summit is LIVE March 4
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- This makes me furious
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.