Raiffeisen Bank International AG Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,389,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,380,652,000 after buying an additional 162,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,317,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,549,973,000 after acquiring an additional 506,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,687,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,770,448,000 after acquiring an additional 633,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $1,803,377,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,326,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,506,448,000 after purchasing an additional 375,207 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $3,069,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 155,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,783,760.96. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total value of $2,271,227.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 18,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,381.39. The trade was a 30.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 53,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,320,417 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $387.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $355.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.65 and a 12-month high of $355.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 80.44%.

Analog Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.