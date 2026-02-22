Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.280-0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.0 million-$79.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.6 million.

Radware Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $24.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85. Radware has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.65 million. Radware had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 6.71%.The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Radware declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on Radware in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Radware by 27.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 62,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Radware by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter valued at $1,409,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. provides cybersecurity and application delivery solutions designed to ensure the availability, performance and security of mission‐critical applications. Its product portfolio includes on‐premises and cloud‐based offerings such as Alteon application delivery controllers, DefensePro network behavior analysis for DDoS mitigation and AppWall web application firewall. The company’s platforms use real‐time behavioral analysis, machine learning and automation to protect against distributed denial‐of‐service attacks, application layer threats and network intrusions.

Founded in 1997, Radware is co-headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with a principal U.S.

