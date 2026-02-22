Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.21 and last traded at $39.21, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Monday, January 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quebecor in a report on Monday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quebecor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02.

Quebecor Inc is a Canadian integrated media and telecommunications company offering a diversified portfolio of services and content. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Vidéotron, the company provides cable television, high-speed internet, wireless telephony and residential and business telecom solutions. Its media arm, Quebecor Media, publishes newspapers and magazines, operates specialty and conventional television networks and engages in digital media and advertising across multiple platforms.

Founded by Pierre Péladeau in 1965 as a printing enterprise in Montreal, Quebecor has expanded its operations over five decades into one of Canada’s leading content creators and service providers.

