Property Solutions Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PSACU) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSACU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.08. 1,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 25,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Property Solutions Acquisition Trading Up 0.5%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08.

Property Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp is a Delaware corporation formed in August 2021 as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) with the purpose of effecting a business combination. The company’s public units trade on the OTC Markets under the ticker PSACU. It is structured as a blank check vehicle with no commercial operations prior to a qualifying merger or acquisition.

The primary objective of the company is to identify, acquire and merge with one or more businesses in the property solutions industry.

