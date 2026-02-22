Progress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 3,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 6,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Progress Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35.

Get Progress Acquisition alerts:

About Progress Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Progress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a blank-check vehicle, the company does not currently engage in any operating activities and holds its IPO proceeds in a trust account pending the identification and completion of a qualifying business combination.

Organized under the laws of the State of Delaware, Progress Acquisition completed its initial public offering in March 2021 through the sale of units at $10.00 per unit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.