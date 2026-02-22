Prime Financial Group Limited (PFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 314.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th.

The company has a market cap of $59.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In other Prime Financial Group news, insider Matthew(Matt) Murphy sold 491,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.23, for a total transaction of A$113,650.15. Also, insider Tim Bennett sold 312,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.23, for a total value of A$71,930.66. Insiders sold 1,540,972 shares of company stock valued at $355,191 in the last three months. Company insiders own 35.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Financial Group Limited provides wealth management, self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF), accounting and business, capital, and corporate advisory services in Australia. The company offers accounting and business advisory services, such as accounting and tax compliance, business growth advisory and strategy, outsourced CFO and accounting, grants and R&D tax incentives, and innovation and commercialization advice; and capital and corporate advisory services comprising merger and acquisition transactions, capital raising, debt equity markets, and corporate development.

