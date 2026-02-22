Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 220,484 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220,484 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.09% of CBRE Group worth $44,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 264.4% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.00.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $147.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.73. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.45 and a 12-month high of $174.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $11.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

