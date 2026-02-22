Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 60,758 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,758 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for about 2.3% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of IQVIA worth $56,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 102.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $165.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $247.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.44.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.20.

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

