Premier Fund Managers Ltd Lowers Position in Vertex, Inc. $VERX

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,562 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.36% of Vertex worth $14,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex by 44.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,136,000 after purchasing an additional 275,520 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 378,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 108,839 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,567,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,448,000 after buying an additional 2,490,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vertex by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 25,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey Westphal bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,879,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 397,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,682.20. This represents a 60.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Price Performance

NASDAQ VERX opened at $12.74 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $45.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.58, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Vertex had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $194.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertex announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VERX. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on Vertex in a report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.07.

About Vertex

Vertex Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: VERX) is a specialty refiner and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical feedstocks in the United States. The company collects and processes a variety of waste petroleum products, including used motor oil and industrial lubricants, which it converts into ultra-low-sulfur diesel, asphalt, and other refined products. By leveraging proprietary re-refining technologies and strategic feedstock sourcing, Vertex Energy aims to deliver cost-effective, lower-carbon fuel solutions to wholesale and retail customers across the country.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vertex operates a network of refining and blending facilities in key regions, including the Central, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets.

