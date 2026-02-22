Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $8.98 Million Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in NU were worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its holdings in NU by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 1,958,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,104,421 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NU by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in NU by 166.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of NU during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NU during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NU alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings raised NU from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Santander raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on NU from $16.00 to $18.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08.

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.