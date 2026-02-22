Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $4.28 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 69,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $32.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

In related news, Director William A. Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 31,087 shares in the company, valued at $924,838.25. This trade represents a 10.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,840. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,115. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

