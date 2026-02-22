Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $19.35 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $19,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,734,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,884,826,000 after acquiring an additional 510,633 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,543,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,104 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,498,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,311,512,000 after purchasing an additional 150,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,000,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,268,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,850,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,018,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,388 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Barclays set a $93.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Susquehanna set a $87.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

CP stock opened at $85.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 27.49%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

