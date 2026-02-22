Premier Fund Managers Ltd Decreases Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 140,201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,066,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $698,848,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in MercadoLibre by 304.7% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 255,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,744,000 after buying an additional 192,071 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,669.4% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 181,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,666,000 after buying an additional 171,449 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 155.3% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 147,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,775,000 after buying an additional 90,026 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,700.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,872.00.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,996.87 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,723.90 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22. The company has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,062.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,179.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total value of $91,231.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,034.09. This represents a 14.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total value of $503,778.48. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,788. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

