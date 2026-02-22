Premier Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 358.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $10,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Vistra by 7.1% in the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Vistra by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 3.0% during the third quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Performance

VST stock opened at $171.20 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $219.82. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Key Stories Impacting Vistra

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vistra from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vistra

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 8,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $1,424,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,842,690.90. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Burke sold 22,251 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $3,605,774.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 297,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,290,575.90. This represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.