Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,330 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,902,000. Intuit comprises 1.7% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,546,243,000 after purchasing an additional 914,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,724,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,022,059,000 after buying an additional 125,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,423,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,042,107,000 after buying an additional 115,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth $3,268,830,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 13.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,485,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,745,492,000 after acquiring an additional 407,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intuit from $868.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $825.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $840.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $720.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $675.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $768.96.

Intuit Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $380.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $105.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $554.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $630.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $375.40 and a 12-month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.43, for a total transaction of $50,507,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,669,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,067,953.12. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total transaction of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. This trade represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 388,464 shares of company stock worth $255,514,393. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

