Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $302,000 in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,519 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $510,000. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 101.7% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 116,345 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 58,667 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In other news, CEO Irving Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $5,108,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 623,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,288,807.84. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Oulman sold 1,800 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total transaction of $277,956.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,524.46. This represents a 31.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 70,522 shares of company stock valued at $17,661,708 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Western Digital from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Western Digital from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDC

Western Digital Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $285.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Western Digital Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $309.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.80.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 35.52%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.02%.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.