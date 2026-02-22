Partners in Financial Planning Has $7.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Partners in Financial Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Partners in Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Partners in Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 102,253,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,259 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,387,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,041,000 after buying an additional 698,576 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,312,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,271 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,511,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,393,000 after acquiring an additional 505,937 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,372,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,431,000 after acquiring an additional 286,124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

