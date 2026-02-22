Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Pacific Gas & Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pacific Gas & Electric to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Pacific Gas & Electric Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:PCG opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. Pacific Gas & Electric has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $18.39.

Pacific Gas & Electric ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 10.84%.The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Gas & Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE: PCG) is an investor-owned utility holding company whose principal operating subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, provides electricity and natural gas service in northern and central California. The company’s core activities include the generation, procurement, transmission and distribution of electric power, as well as the transmission and distribution of natural gas. PG&E serves a broad mix of residential, commercial, and industrial customers across urban and rural communities within its California service territory.

PG&E’s operations encompass utility infrastructure planning and construction, grid operations, customer service and energy procurement.

