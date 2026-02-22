Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.
Pacific Gas & Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pacific Gas & Electric to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.
Pacific Gas & Electric Trading Up 1.3%
NYSE:PCG opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.77. Pacific Gas & Electric has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $18.39.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: PG&E reported adjusted EPS in line with estimates and set FY‑2026 guidance of $1.64–$1.66, which reassures earnings visibility and helped lift sentiment after the print. PG&E Corporation (PCG) gaining after FQ4 2025 earnings, here’s what you should know
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend: The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05/share (annualized ~$0.20, ~1.1% yield), with an ex‑dividend date of March 31 — a signal of cash‑flow confidence and shareholder returns. PG&E Sets Dates for Quarterly Stock Dividends
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue miss: Revenue for the quarter came in below analyst expectations (reported ~$6.8B vs. ~$7.05B est.), which tempers the upbeat EPS/guidance reaction and is worth watching for margin and volume trends. PG&E Corporation (PCG) gaining after FQ4 2025 earnings, here’s what you should know
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst landscape: Mixed price‑target moves (some raises, some trims) leave consensus near a “Hold” with a ~$21 target — analysts still see upside but opinions vary. MarketBeat PCG coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning: Hedge funds and institutional holders have made modest adjustments; long‑term ownership remains high (~78% institutional), which can dampen volatility but also slow short‑term flows. MarketBeat PCG coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP John R. Simon disclosed sales totaling ~50k shares across filings (largest single disclosed sale ~45,607 shares at ~$18.00), which may concern some investors about insider timing or liquidity needs. Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG) EVP John Simon Sells 4,393 Shares
Pacific Gas & Electric Company Profile
Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE: PCG) is an investor-owned utility holding company whose principal operating subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, provides electricity and natural gas service in northern and central California. The company’s core activities include the generation, procurement, transmission and distribution of electric power, as well as the transmission and distribution of natural gas. PG&E serves a broad mix of residential, commercial, and industrial customers across urban and rural communities within its California service territory.
PG&E’s operations encompass utility infrastructure planning and construction, grid operations, customer service and energy procurement.
