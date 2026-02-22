Orderly (ORDER) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Orderly (ORDER) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, Orderly has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Orderly has a market capitalization of $9.96 million and $4.09 million worth of Orderly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orderly token can now be bought for about $0.0572 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,054.80 or 1.00056043 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Orderly

Orderly’s launch date was August 26th, 2024. Orderly’s total supply is 998,085,783 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Orderly is orderly.network/blog. Orderly’s official website is orderly.network. Orderly’s official Twitter account is @orderlynetwork.

Orderly Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orderly (ORDER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orderly has a current supply of 998,085,783.08782732 with 368,438,568.41041278 in circulation. The last known price of Orderly is 0.05589807 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $3,395,411.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://orderly.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orderly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orderly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orderly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

