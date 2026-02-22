OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 28,162 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,162 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $37,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.
Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance
DUHP opened at $39.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $39.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97.
Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
