OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 28,362 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 934,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,362 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $30,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oceanside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Nebraska raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of DFLV stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.