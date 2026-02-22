OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,736 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $20,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 26,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,411,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,799,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $88.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.27 and a 200 day moving average of $77.13.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

