OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $85.34 Million Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTEN

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,212 shares during the period. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.82% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $85,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,465,000 after purchasing an additional 165,961 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,434,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,884,000 after buying an additional 60,940 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 928,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,866,000 after buying an additional 300,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 782,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,484,000 after buying an additional 48,669 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 667,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,139,000 after buying an additional 233,638 shares during the period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average is $46.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is an increase from BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

