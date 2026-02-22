OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.81 Million Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,589 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 84.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 141,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $41,422,000 after buying an additional 64,757 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 236.7% during the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 6,502 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 143,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $43,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,120,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $335.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.04.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.54, for a total value of $8,764,097.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,066. This trade represents a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 6,567 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.50, for a total value of $2,006,218.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,133. This represents a 58.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 71,550 shares of company stock worth $23,484,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $329.17 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $283.47 and a 1-year high of $335.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

