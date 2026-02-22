OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.46 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,249 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $15,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFSV. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 404.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

