OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $15.46 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2026

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSVFree Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,249 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $15,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFSV. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 404.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hurley Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

