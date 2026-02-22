Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Trading Down 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $76.76 and last traded at $75.4660. 2,833,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,651,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Okta from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Okta from $142.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

Get Okta alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OKTA

Okta Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.23 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.87%.Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, January 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 11,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $1,026,574.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $950,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 134,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,775,981.95. This represents a 6.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $3,385,624. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Okta by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.