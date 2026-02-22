NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 1% – What’s Next?

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) were up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $190.33 and last traded at $189.82. Approximately 176,974,336 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 169,595,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $280.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.20.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $36,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,483,201.88. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock valued at $291,731,692 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $184,911,111,000 after buying an additional 11,451,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $109,446,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,909,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,678 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

