Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $29.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

NRIX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.51% and a negative net margin of 314.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nurix Therapeutics

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 4,895 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $81,257.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,955.20. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $60,772.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,088.20. This represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 118.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that harness the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively degrade disease-causing proteins. By modulating E3 ubiquitin ligases and related molecular machinery, Nurix aims to expand treatment options for patient populations with unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple programs in various stages of development.

