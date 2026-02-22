NRW Holdings Limited (NWH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09 on April 8th

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 134.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57.

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides diversified contract services to the resources and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Civil; Mining; and Minerals, Energy & Technologies. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential subdivision projects. Its civil construction projects include roads, bridges, tailings storage facilities, rail formations, ports, renewable energy projects, water infrastructure, and concrete installations.

