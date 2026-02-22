Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Close LLC

Oppenheimer & Close LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the period. Newmont makes up approximately 3.5% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $919,170,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Newmont by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,587,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $908,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,447 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Newmont by 4,090.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,643,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,263 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth $187,206,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 172.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,304,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,044 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Beat expectations: Q4 EPS of $2.52 and revenue of $6.82B topped estimates, driven by higher realized gold prices and margin expansion. Read More.

Beat expectations: Q4 EPS of $2.52 and revenue of $6.82B topped estimates, driven by higher realized gold prices and margin expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Record free cash flow and strong profitability in 2025 supported balance sheet and capital flexibility — a reason some investors remain constructive. Read More.

Record free cash flow and strong profitability in 2025 supported balance sheet and capital flexibility — a reason some investors remain constructive. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: the company raised the quarterly payout to $0.26 (4% increase), signaling continued shareholder returns. Read More.

Dividend increase: the company raised the quarterly payout to $0.26 (4% increase), signaling continued shareholder returns. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mineral reserves declined to 118.2M attributable gold ounces at year‑end 2025 versus 134.1M in 2024 — management attributes the drop mainly to divestments rather than operating shortfalls. Read More.

Mineral reserves declined to 118.2M attributable gold ounces at year‑end 2025 versus 134.1M in 2024 — management attributes the drop mainly to divestments rather than operating shortfalls. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst framing remains mixed-to-favorable: many firms still rate NEM buy/outperform and Zacks highlights it as a strong growth stock based on style scores, leaving upside potential for longer‑term investors. Read More.

Analyst framing remains mixed-to-favorable: many firms still rate NEM buy/outperform and Zacks highlights it as a strong growth stock based on style scores, leaving upside potential for longer‑term investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: 2026 guidance disappointed: management forecast ~5.3M oz attributable gold production (below 2025), AISC around ~$1,680/oz and sizable sustaining/development capital spending — the softer outlook is the main near‑term headwind. Read More.

2026 guidance disappointed: management forecast ~5.3M oz attributable gold production (below 2025), AISC around ~$1,680/oz and sizable sustaining/development capital spending — the softer outlook is the main near‑term headwind. Read More. Negative Sentiment: “Sell‑the‑news” reaction: after the strong quarter, investors focused on the muted 2026 outlook and the stock pulled back as a result. Read More.

“Sell‑the‑news” reaction: after the strong quarter, investors focused on the muted 2026 outlook and the stock pulled back as a result. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/pricing moves and insider/institutional flows: BMO trimmed its price target (from $145 to $140) and filings show notable insider sales and large institutional reallocations (some big holders reduced positions), which likely added selling pressure. Read More.

Analyst/pricing moves and insider/institutional flows: BMO trimmed its price target (from $145 to $140) and filings show notable insider sales and large institutional reallocations (some big holders reduced positions), which likely added selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Median analyst targets and positioning: recent medians/targets (Quiver/other services) show some targets below the current price, reinforcing mixed near‑term sentiment. Read More.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $192,108.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,709 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,003.24. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM stock opened at $122.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.15. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $134.88. The company has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.71. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 31.25%.The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 15.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Newmont from $89.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Newmont from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Newmont from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

