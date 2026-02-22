New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) vs. JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG) Head-To-Head Analysis

JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) and New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for JIADE and New Oriental Education & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JIADE 1 0 0 0 1.00 New Oriental Education & Technology Group 0 2 4 2 3.00

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus price target of $65.84, suggesting a potential upside of 9.47%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than JIADE.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

JIADE has a beta of -5.09, meaning that its stock price is 609% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares JIADE and New Oriental Education & Technology Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JIADE $19.20 million 0.22 $770,000.00 N/A N/A New Oriental Education & Technology Group $4.90 billion 1.94 $371.72 million $2.36 25.49

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than JIADE.

Profitability

This table compares JIADE and New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JIADE N/A N/A N/A New Oriental Education & Technology Group 7.40% 11.19% 5.81%

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats JIADE on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JIADE

JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform. JIADE LIMITED is based in Chengdu, China.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993, and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

