NEOS Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. $NRIX

NEOS Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,380 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $114,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $81,257.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,955.20. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $60,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,088.20. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.51% and a negative net margin of 314.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that harness the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively degrade disease-causing proteins. By modulating E3 ubiquitin ligases and related molecular machinery, Nurix aims to expand treatment options for patient populations with unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple programs in various stages of development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.