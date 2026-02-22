MYX Finance (MYX) Trading Down 55.2% Over Last 7 Days

MYX Finance (MYX) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. MYX Finance has a total market capitalization of $109.94 million and approximately $37.47 million worth of MYX Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MYX Finance token can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MYX Finance has traded 55.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,054.80 or 1.00056043 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MYX Finance

MYX Finance’s genesis date was May 31st, 2023. MYX Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,762,450 tokens. MYX Finance’s official website is app.myx.finance. MYX Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@myxfinance. MYX Finance’s official Twitter account is @myx_finance.

Buying and Selling MYX Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MYX Finance (MYX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MYX Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,473,423.7 in circulation. The last known price of MYX Finance is 0.93355561 USD and is down -16.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $40,980,376.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.myx.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MYX Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MYX Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MYX Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

