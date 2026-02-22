Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Buys 5,000 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 3.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $332.65 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.30 and its 200-day moving average is $341.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.13.

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $325.13 per share, with a total value of $325,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,602 shares in the company, valued at $11,900,408.26. This trade represents a 2.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $631,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,179.60. The trade was a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom launched BroadPeak™, a next‑generation radio DFE SoC (5nm) for 5G Advanced and 6G massive MIMO that the company says cuts power by up to 40% and is shipping samples — a clear product catalyst for telco infrastructure revenue if adoption scales.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst and commentary pieces are broadly constructive on Broadcom's AI exposure and diversified revenue streams — several bullish analyst ratings and price targets (median ~$450) support upside expectations versus today's price.

Positive Sentiment: Market commentary argues that AI capex volatility creates buying opportunities for hardware leaders like Broadcom as hyperscaler spending ramps, which can sustain multi‑year revenue growth.

Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom reports a large AI backlog (reported ~US$73B) that underpins long‑term revenue visibility but has people debating whether the current multiple already prices that growth. That makes the stock sensitive to guidance and execution updates.

Neutral Sentiment: Recent hedge‑fund activity is mixed — several firms (Woodline, Farallon, Owl Creek) added positions while others (D1 Capital, Altimeter, 3G Capital) trimmed — leaving institutional flows ambiguous for near‑term price direction.

Negative Sentiment: Elevated insider selling and large institutional reductions (e.g., a reported large Q4 trim by a major asset manager) increase near‑term downside risk if execution or guidance disappoints — investors watch insider/inst flows closely.

Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: multiple commentary pieces note Broadcom isn't cheap today, so upside depends on continued strong execution, hyperscaler capex, and product adoption — any softness in guidance could pressure the shares.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

