Mink Brook Asset Management Ll Purchases 8,048 Shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 8,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,264.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,983,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,572.50. The trade was a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 22,057 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $121,313.50.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 2,642 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,531.00.

On Friday, February 13th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 319 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $1,754.50.

On Thursday, February 12th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 13,577 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $74,673.50.

On Thursday, January 8th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 1,458 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,019.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 3,569 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,629.50.

On Thursday, December 18th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 78 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $429.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 44,208 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $243,144.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 924 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,082.00.

DLHC stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.19 million, a P/E ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.15 million. DLH had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DLH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of DLH by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of DLH in the second quarter worth $73,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DLH in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

