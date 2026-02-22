LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 912.5% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $319.22 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.83 and a twelve month high of $403.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $362.83 and a 200 day moving average of $355.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.41. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $500.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $478.00 target price on LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $444.00 to $434.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $399.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.71.

In related news, CEO Richard Steinmeier sold 5,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.99, for a total value of $1,876,467.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,852.74. This represents a 35.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.48, for a total value of $28,198.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,344.96. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,888 shares of company stock worth $2,182,893. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA) is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm’s product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

