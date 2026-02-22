Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Bought by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $44,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 3,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.41.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $280.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.38 and a 1 year high of $293.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.55.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,341,500.31. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

