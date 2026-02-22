Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,742 Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 103,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 38.9% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 151,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 293,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,488,452.55. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $73.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 93.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Williams Companies from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

