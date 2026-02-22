Lion Street Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,730 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 235,794.2% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 122,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 122,613 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,826,000 after buying an additional 43,628 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 76,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,992,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,236,000 after acquiring an additional 43,594 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $41.25 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

