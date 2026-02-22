Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 72974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Latin Metals Trading Up 3.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.57 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22.

About Latin Metals

(Get Free Report)

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It has a portfolio of exploration properties in Argentina and Peru. The company was formerly known as Centenera Mining Corporation and changed its name to Latin Metals Inc in May 2019. Latin Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Latin Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latin Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.