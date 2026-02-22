Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Sells 28,276 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,276 shares during the quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ owned about 0.05% of Boston Scientific worth $77,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, United Community Bank increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,580. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $74.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.69 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average of $96.57.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. National Bank Financial set a $115.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

