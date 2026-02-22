Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Raises Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Prologis were worth $33,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,288,936,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 216.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,050,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,640,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,164,325,000 after buying an additional 1,088,544 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,256,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,424,000 after purchasing an additional 988,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.95.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $141.41 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total transaction of $79,239.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,340.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis News Roundup

Prologis News Roundup

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

