Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Purchases 35,385 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,926 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,385 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ owned approximately 0.22% of F5 worth $40,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 288.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Kunal Anand sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total value of $104,926.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,808.72. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Anthony Maddison sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.66, for a total transaction of $280,660.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,930.50. This trade represents a 25.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 20,961 shares of company stock worth $5,438,787 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised F5 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings cut F5 from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.89.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $278.39 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $346.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.82. F5 had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $822.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 15.650-16.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Profile

F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company’s core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5’s product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

