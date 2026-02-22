Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $54,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,042,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $355,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 28.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,504,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lam Research Price Performance
LRCX opened at $244.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $305.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.30. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $251.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Lam Research Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 21.31%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lam Research from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.88.
Lam Research News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:
- Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target sharply to $290 (from $170) and kept a Buy rating, highlighting the large 2026 WFE market opportunity that benefits Lam. Is Lam Research (LRCX) One of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy for the Next 20 Years?
- Positive Sentiment: BofA’s Vivek Arya named Lam his top semiconductor-equipment pick, citing a projected ~$135B industry spending surge in 2026 as AI demand forces multi-year factory investment — a direct tailwind for Lam’s tools. Lam Research Named Top Semiconductor Pick As AI-Driven Manufacturing Supercycle Shifts Into High Gear
- Positive Sentiment: Lam’s Boise expansion strengthens its operational ties with Micron and positions the company to capture increased demand for AI memory production equipment. This local expansion is being read as evidence of customers ramping capacity. Lam Research Boise Expansion Deepens Micron Ties In AI Memory Cycle
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish write-ups argue Lam has durable growth attributes that could drive strong multi-year returns, reinforcing investor conviction around the AI/memory-driven cycle. 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Lam Research (LRCX) 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Lam Research (LRCX) Is Lam Research (LRCX) One of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy for the Next 20 Years?
- Neutral Sentiment: A report about Japan’s Toto (a supplier to chip-equipment makers) and activist interest may signal broader supply‑chain positioning for chip-equipment suppliers, but it’s peripheral to Lam’s core demand drivers. This Toilet Stock Is Surging as an AI Bet. An Activist Sees More Gains.
- Neutral Sentiment: Two short-interest data entries in the feed show zero or inconsistent values (0 shares / NaN), which appears to be a reporting/data issue rather than a meaningful change in betting against the stock. Monitor reliable short-interest releases for any real pressure.
- Neutral Sentiment: Articles discussing the evolving Lam narrative compile the above themes (upgraded targets, expansion, AI cycle) — useful context but largely reiterative rather than new catalysts. How The Narrative Around Lam Research (LRCX) Is Evolving With New Forecasts And Expansion Moves
Lam Research Profile
Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.
Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.
