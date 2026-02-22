Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,357 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $32,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,548,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,986,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,632,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,305,000 after purchasing an additional 456,890 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $971,285,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,331,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,757,000 after buying an additional 4,442,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 16,569,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,766,000 after buying an additional 585,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on USB shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,952,626.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,203.20. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $58.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.02%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

