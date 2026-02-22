Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $53.27 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Amgen were worth $53,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the third quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. DDFG Inc grew its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 3,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $374.75 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.43 and a twelve month high of $385.12. The stock has a market cap of $202.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Amgen from $305.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.76.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

