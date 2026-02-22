Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $134.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $134,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silphium Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 65.6% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $443,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 534,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $216,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 59.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40,232 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.27.
Home Depot Stock Performance
NYSE:HD opened at $382.38 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.26 and its 200 day moving average is $380.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $380.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.08.
More Home Depot News
Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “Outperform” rating on HD, which supports investor confidence in the name. Telsey Reiterates Outperform
- Positive Sentiment: An earnings‑preview piece and a Yahoo Model suggest Home Depot could post an upside surprise at its upcoming quarter, giving some investors reasons to buy into the run‑up to results. Is Home Depot a ‘Buy’ Ahead of Earnings?
- Positive Sentiment: Marketing/seasonal activations (e.g., a “spring countdown” campaign) and pro‑business initiatives continue to support demand and brand engagement heading into spring selling season. TipRanks: Spring Countdown
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst writeups (Zacks, Seeking Alpha) highlight Home Depot’s expanding Pro ecosystem, AI tools and specialty distribution as strategic advantages versus Lowe’s, but many analysts still view shares as fairly valued—useful context but no immediate catalyst. Zacks: HD vs LOW
- Neutral Sentiment: Personnel moves: a Home Depot executive surfaced in CFO hiring headlines (Yeti), signaling industry talent movement but limited direct impact on HD’s near‑term results. CFOs On the Move
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro/market context pieces note Home Depot’s upcoming earnings as a read on U.S. consumer and the housing market; these stories keep the name in focus but don’t change fundamentals. Nvidia Earnings, PPI, What to Watch
- Negative Sentiment: RBC warned HD’s fiscal Q4 is unlikely to be a “significant catalyst” and lowered its price target, moving to a more cautious stance—this analyst caution is pressuring upside expectations into results. RBC: Q4 Not a Catalyst StreetInsider: PT Lowered
- Negative Sentiment: Operational caution: reports say Home Depot tightened bonus payouts amid a housing slowdown, signaling management is bracing for softer demand—this is a direct negative on near‑term margin/comp assumptions. MSN: Stricter Bonuses
Insider Activity at Home Depot
In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
About Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.
Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.
Further Reading
